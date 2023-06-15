Thursday, June 15, 2023
Chairman NC calls on Olympian Arshad Nadeem

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 15, 2023
LAHORE-Chairman Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Commitee Haroon Malik met Pakistan’s Olympian javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem and Dr. Asad Abbas, Chairman Pakistan Olympic Medical Commision, here at Football House on Wednesday.

The matters of sports and devising plans to motivate maximum youth towards sports and especially towards football came under discussion. Chairman Haroon Malik appreciated the performance of Arshad Nadeem in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and his achievement of bagging a gold medal for the longest distance of 78.02m in the javelin throw at the 34th National Games in Quetta. He also highlighted the importance of motivating athletes and providing support to them in various ways.

Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to Haroon Malik for inviting him and appreciated the respect he received. “When athletes are appreciated for their hard work and accomplishments, it not only enhances their confidence but also inspires them to pursue even greater success. Such gestures can be fruitful for any sportsman,” he added.

