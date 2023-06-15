CM Mohsin directs hospitals to improve cleanliness standards

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed imme­diate measures to enhance hospi­tal security while presiding over a meeting at his office to discuss improvements in healthcare facili­ties. The meeting concluded that urban dispensaries in five cities, includ­ing Lahore, should be revitalized and redesigned. The chief minister em­phasized the need for hospitals to improve their cleanliness standards and ensure the availability of es­sential amenities such as air condi­tioning, fans, and functional water coolers. Additionally, he stressed the importance of engaging private an­esthesiologists in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. The meeting also deliberated on proposals to en­hance the universal health insurance program, with participants being in­formed of forthcoming administra­tive improvements to better serve in­dividuals in need. During the briefing, it was revealed that 100 ambulances have been provided to primary and secondary healthcare, and an addi­tional fleet of 112 ambulances will also be arranged. The digital system is currently being employed to moni­tor patients’ treat­ment in rural and regional hospitals. Simultaneously, ef­forts are underway to achieve higher-quality services at 119 rural health centers. Furthermore, disposable bed sheets for emergencies and three-co­lour bed sheets have been provided to district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram & Dr Jamal Naseer, sec­retary health, secretary finance, sec­retary C&W, CEO Punjab Health Ini­tiative Management Company and others attended the meeting.