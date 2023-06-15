Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM Mohsin directs hospitals to improve cleanliness standards

CM Mohsin directs hospitals to improve cleanliness standards

CM holds meeting about health sector reforms

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed imme­diate measures to enhance hospi­tal security while presiding over a meeting at his office to discuss improvements in healthcare facili­ties. The meeting concluded that urban dispensaries in five cities, includ­ing Lahore, should be revitalized and redesigned. The chief minister em­phasized the need for hospitals to improve their cleanliness standards and ensure the availability of es­sential amenities such as air condi­tioning, fans, and functional water coolers. Additionally, he stressed the importance of engaging private an­esthesiologists in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. The meeting also deliberated on proposals to en­hance the universal health insurance program, with participants being in­formed of forthcoming administra­tive improvements to better serve in­dividuals in need. During the briefing, it was revealed that 100 ambulances have been provided to primary and secondary healthcare, and an addi­tional fleet of 112 ambulances will also be arranged. The digital system is currently being employed to moni­tor patients’ treat­ment in rural and regional hospitals. Simultaneously, ef­forts are underway to achieve higher-quality services at 119 rural health centers. Furthermore, disposable bed sheets for emergencies and three-co­lour bed sheets have been provided to district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram & Dr Jamal Naseer, sec­retary health, secretary finance, sec­retary C&W, CEO Punjab Health Ini­tiative Management Company and others attended the meeting.

4 terrorists killed in exchange of fire by CTD in Ghori Gahol, Chaman

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686805177.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023