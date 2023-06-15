CTD arrests two TTP workers

KARACHI - The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency in an operation arrested two alleged activists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) when they were funding for their organisation. According to a spokesman for CTD on Wednesday, the accused were arrested from New Karachi Industrial Area and Shershah. They were identified as Fazal-ur-Rehman and Raheem Afridi. The agencies also recovered funding cash Rs40,900 from their possession and literature. Both arrested were trained militants. They were collecting funds on the instructions of their commander Saifullah alias Gulai of South Waziristan for financial assistance to the families of killed TTP terrorists and others on Eid-ul-Azha. Cases have been registered against arrested and further investigations are underway.