Thursday, June 15, 2023
DIG Ops Islamabad launches WhatsApp complaint service for citizens  

APP
June 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has introduced Whatsapp Complaint Service for citizens of the federal capital Islamabad to lodge their complaints regarding inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of police, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The citizens can send their complaints about Islamabad police, mobile, patrolling and Eagle squad and officials deployed at checkpoints for demanding marriage certificates (Nikahnama), unnecessary documents, harassment and asking for bribe to 03300260022, the Whatsapp number of DIG Operations.

DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari made it clear that misuse of authority, corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Protection of lives, properties and self-respect of citizens is top priority, he added.

APP

