Dolphin achieving success: CCPO

LAHORE - Under the overall supervision of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the Dolphin Squad/PRU has achieved important successes in various operations targeting drug dealers and criminals in the provincial metropolis.

In a statement released today, a spokesman for the Lahore police disclosed that during the month of May, the Dolphin Squad/PRU successfully rescued 7,810 individuals through the helpline 15. The emergency helpline recorded an impressive average response time of 5 to 7 minutes.

The Dolphin Police apprehended 594 hardened suspects, including 97 POs, and 69 court offenders.

Furthermore, during their patrolling activities, they arrested 1,373 suspects involved in street crimes and serious offences. Additionally, the Dolphin Squad/ PRU conducted 14 live encounters last month, ensuring that dangerous dacoits faced the consequences of their actions, the spokesman maintained.