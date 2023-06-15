Dolphin Police arrested 594 hardened suspects during last month

LAHORE - The Lahore police disclosed that during the month of May, the Dolphin Squad/PRU successfully rescued 7,810 individ­uals through the helpline 15. According to the Lahore police spokesman, the emergency helpline recorded an im­pressive average response time of five to seven minutes. The dolphin police apprehended 594 hardened suspects, including 97 proclaimed offenders, and 69 court offenders. Furthermore, during their patrolling activities, they arrested 1,373 suspects involved in street crimes and serious offences. Ad­ditionally, the force conducted 14 live encounters last month, ensuring that dangerous dacoits faced the conse­quences of their actions. The spokes­man highlighted the campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in the con­fiscation of 51 illegal pistols and nine rifles. Furthermore, they successfully arrested 12 offenders engaged in aerial firing and the use of fireworks.