Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dolphin Police arrested 594 hardened suspects during last month

Dolphin Police arrested 594 hardened suspects during last month
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore police disclosed that during the month of May, the Dolphin Squad/PRU successfully rescued 7,810 individ­uals through the helpline 15. According to the Lahore police spokesman, the emergency helpline recorded an im­pressive average response time of five to seven minutes. The dolphin police apprehended 594 hardened suspects, including 97 proclaimed offenders, and 69 court offenders. Furthermore, during their patrolling activities, they arrested 1,373 suspects involved in street crimes and serious offences. Ad­ditionally, the force conducted 14 live encounters last month, ensuring that dangerous dacoits faced the conse­quences of their actions. The spokes­man highlighted the campaign against illegal weapons, resulting in the con­fiscation of 51 illegal pistols and nine rifles. Furthermore, they successfully arrested 12 offenders engaged in aerial firing and the use of fireworks.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023