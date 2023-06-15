ECC allows PLL to execute proposed framework agreement with SOCAR

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed Pakistan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Limited to execute the proposed framework agreement with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The ECC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, considered a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding the framework agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). In this regard, the ECC after detailed discussion allowed PLL to execute the proposed framework agreement with SOCAR Trading. The ECC directed Ministry of Petroleum to determine need of LNG at least three months in advance on a rolling basis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Azerbaijan as Islamabad is seeking spot (LNG) cargoes from Baku. Petroleum minister, Musadik Malik other day told the media that Azerbaijan will supply an LNG cargo every month to Pakistan at a cheaper price. The PLL and SOCAR will enter into an agreement that will enable the purchase of LNG from SOCAR at a price lower than the prevailing spot rates in the international market. Pakistan is currently procuring eight cargoes per month from Qatar and one cargo per month from ENI Company under long-term agreements.

Pakistan has currently three long term agreements for the import of LNG. Pakistan State Oil has signed 15 years agreement for the purchase of LNG with Qatar Gas. LNG under this contract is being imported through slope of brent at 13.37 percent. Under the agreement five cargoes are being procured every month. In 2021, another 10 years agreement between PSO and Qatar Gas was signed at 10.2 percent of brent. The third 10 long term agreement was signed between PLL and Eni in 2017 for the procurement of 1 LNG cargo per month at 12.05 percent of Brent.

The ECC approved Rs. 404.769 million as TSG in favor of Cabinet Division for various requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron. The ECC also discussed and approved Rs. 157.734 million additional funds in favor of Ministry of Industries and Production for the payment of Employees’ salaries of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), markup to Bank of Khyber, and operating/ running expenses, subject to reconciliation of figures from Finance Division. It further directed the Privatization Commission to complete the privatisation process of HEC by 30th June, 2023.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.