Elections Schedule

The holding of general elections is perhaps the core issue at the centre of the ongoing political and constitutional crisis, and despite all that has happened over the past several months, there is still no clarity regarding when they will be conducted. The coalition government also appears to be split on the issue as different camps have their own interests and concerns, but given how this issue has already caused so much polarisation and resentment, and the fact that this is not a representative government will only make matters worse and give rise to more accusations of deliberate delays and unfair practices.

Senior members within the PML-N have been quoted as saying that the elections will be held once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gives a date following the completion of the incumbent government’s tenure in August. While the elections are due to be held in October this year, there have been divergent statements from the coalition government’s leaders. PDM president and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed doubts over holding of polls in October, while PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari made categorical remarks that the elections would only be held with his nod.

This is perhaps part and parcel of a coalition government where it has to forge consensus in the midst of conflicting interests. As per sources, there are two sticking points, whether the fate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is decided ahead of the completion of the tenure of the government and whether the IMF signs an agreement with PM Shehbaz’s administration or not.

Another factor in the equation is the census. While the exercise has been completed, the results could take up to September to be finalised and published, after which the ECP may need another five to seven months to complete the delimitation process. Unless elections are held based on the 2017 delimitation process, based on the above timeline, elections could be pushed up to April 2024, even though government ministers have repeatedly insisted that elections will be held on time. It remains to be seen how this plays out in the coming weeks and months, but the hope is that the nation is not deprived of a timely election for personal and parochial interests.