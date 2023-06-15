Establishment of APS University key step towards reformation: KP minister

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, emphasized the significance of establishing the Shuhada- e-APS University of Technology in Nowshera. He believes that this step will bring engineering and vocational training institutes in the province together, leading them towards progress.

Jalil expressed his views while chairing a meeting with the university’s administration and teaching staff during his visit to APS University of Technology Nowshera on Wednesday.

The provincial minister highlighted that APS University of Technology holds a unique position at the provincial level and has successfully provided respectable employment opportunities to its graduates in both the public and private sectors within a short period.

The affiliation of technical educational institutions with APS University is expected to enhance their functionality and teaching performance. During his visit, the caretaker minister inaugurated the Research, Innovation, and Commercialization Centre (ORIC) and inspected various projects that showcased the university’s technical expertise.

Jalil commended the university professors for their commitment to the proposed provincial satellite project, considering it a significant step towards major success and technology development. He assured them that discussions would be held with stakeholders next week to address financial issues and further support the project.