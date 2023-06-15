FAPUASA urges KP govt to allocate Rs20b for higher education

Mardan - The Federation of All Pakistan Universities’ Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has strongly appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to address the severe financial crisis faced by public sector universities by allocating Rs 20 billion for higher education.

During a general body meeting of the FAPUASA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Dr Zafar Hayat, the association’s General Secretary, made this demand, as stated in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on various issues related to public sector universities, proposing viable solutions and devising a future strategy. In light of the federal government’s decision to freeze the recurrent budget for higher education, the attendees expressed their deep regret and rejected the decision.

It was emphasized that the Federal government should reconsider this decision and substantially increase the funds allocated for higher education. The association reiterated its earlier plea to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, emphasizing that post the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provincial government bears the responsibility for the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The general body urged the federal minister and Secretary for Higher Education to engage with FAPUASA and collaborate on devising a strategic plan to address the financial health of universities. The current situation severely impacts the morale of university employees, further highlighting the urgency of finding a solution.