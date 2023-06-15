Thursday, June 15, 2023
FGIR inspects Lahore, Faisalabad railway track

APP
June 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Fed­eral Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) Ali Muham­mad Afridi inspected the Lahore-Faisala­bad track on Wednes­day during his annual inspection of the Rail­ways Lahore Division. According to the PR sources here, PR Chief Executive Officer Ar­shad Salam Khatak and Divisional Super­intendent Lahore Su­fyan Sarfraz Dogar ac­companied the FGIR.The FGIR inspected the track, safety mea­sures, train operation, facilities being pro­vided to the passen­gers and asked sev­eral questions from the track staff. He also visited the Rail­way hospital at Fais­alabad. The officers discussed commercial use of land alongside the track. The FGIR gave away certificates and cash awards to the railways employ­ees on their good per­formance.

APP

