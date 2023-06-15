FIA seizes foreign currency worth Rs90m during raid

Rawalpindi-In a crackdown against illegal currency exhange dealers, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested money changers from Gujar Khan while recovering a huge amount of foreign currency including US dollars, informed sources on Wednesday.

Action has been taken against the illegal money changers following orders of Director FIA Islamabad Zone, they said.

According to sources, a team of Commercial Banking Circle of FIA had carried out a raid on an illegal money exhange “Easy Exchange” in Gujar Khan and seized foreign currency worth Rs 90 million. The FIA also detained the employees of the illegal money exchange who were found involved in running illegal B counter of money exchange that too on Sunday, the off day.

A case has been registered against the accused from possession of whom FIA raiding team recovered British Pounds, US dollars, Euros, Malaysian Ringgit, Qatari Riyals, Saudi Riyals and UAE Dirham. Case has been registered against the illegal money changers and further investigation was on.

Director FIA Islamabad Zone lauded the efforts of the FIA team and vowed to continue the crackdown until the arrest of the last illegal agents in Rawalpindi.