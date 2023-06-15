FIFA and EBU extend media rights partnership to Broadcast FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have announced the extension of their media rights partnership, ensuring that the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will be broadcast on the EBU's free-to-air linear TV network across 34 European territories. In addition, both organizations have committed to promoting women's football beyond the tournament, marking a significant milestone for the sport.

The memorandum of understanding, a result of discussions held last month at the Home of FIFA, involved FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, and representatives of the EBU led by Director General Noel Curran. The extended agreement encompasses TV, digital, and radio broadcast rights, with the EBU pledging to provide unprecedented promotion for women's football, contributing to its continued growth.

Previously, in October 2022, the initial deal between the two parties confirmed that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ would be broadcast free-to-air across 28 European territories. However, this revised agreement adds major European broadcast markets, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his delight with the expanded partnership, saying, "FIFA is delighted to widen the deal with the European Broadcasting Union for the transmission of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup to include the five major markets within their existing networks, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine, thus ensuring maximum exposure for the tournament.

As part of this agreement, the EBU has committed to working towards broadcasting at least one hour of weekly content dedicated to women's football on its own digital platform and broadcaster network. This will provide a huge promotional and exposure opportunity for women's football, which is a top priority for us in line with FIFA's commitment to the long-term development of the sport."

Noel Curran, Director General of the EBU, emphasized their dedication to promoting the women's game across Europe, stating, "We are delighted to have been able to build on our long-term and successful relationship with FIFA to secure the rights on behalf of Europe's biggest public-service broadcasters. The FIFA Women's World Cup is one of sport's most exciting and fastest-growing events, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand with FIFA to ensure the women's game is enjoyed by as many people as possible across the continent. We see women's football as being central to our content strategy and one of the cornerstones of the new digital platform we hope to launch next year."

EBU Members, including ARD/ZDF (Germany), BBC/ITV (UK), France Télévisions, RAI (Italy), and RTVE (Spain), will actively participate in marketing the tournament across all their channels as part of the EBU's long-term strategy to promote the growth of women's football in Europe and beyond. In Ukraine, the tournament will be shown by EBU Member UAPBC.

This new agreement builds upon the successful partnership established during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™, where EBU Members reported record audience figures, signaling a groundbreaking moment for women's sport.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and hosted in the Asia-Pacific region, will feature 32 teams, eight more than the previous edition in 2019, and will include 64 matches starting on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and culminating with the final at Sydney/Gadigal's Stadium Australia on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

List of territories in which EBU Members will broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom.