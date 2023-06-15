Remittances have a long history of stabilising Pakistan’s economy through the inflow of much-needed foreign exchange. In the last fiscal year, a total of $31.7 billion was received, whereas the total exports stood at $31.8 billion. In recent times, it has followed a downward trend, dropping 13 percent to $22.7 billion during the 10-month period between July and April. This is a huge sign of caution for policymakers and the government, if we choose to see it.

Pakistan’s economy has been on the decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, with no stable growth witnessed ever since. Constant rupee devaluation, dried-up foreign direct investment (FDI), and falling reserves have plagued any real progress to be made. The circumstances have further exacerbated our dependency and the need for foreign remittances. With the country on the verge of an economic collapse, special attention needs to be paid to resolving impediments to foreign payments.

Two factors responsible for the fall in foreign cash flows are political stability and the rise in international living costs. Pakistan’s political and economic environment has been in complete turmoil, casting doubts over its future. This has prompted a shift from official to unofficial channels of sending money to steal taxes as well as circumvent SBP restrictions imposed to slash imports and limit dollar outflow. The channel is popularly referred to as the Hawala/Hundi dollar and has been a major causal agent in the decline of remittances. Similarly, an overall surge in global inflation has led to an increase in the cost of living abroad, leading to a decline in money sent back home, especially in Europe.

While the past two months have been promising, witnessing growth, more needs to be done in order to sustain that growth. Policies addressing the gap between the unofficial and official Forex markets, as well as curbing the demand for Hawala/Hundi dollars, can help keep the growth steady. These demands and gaps can be addressed through incentivizing official channels, such as easing the process of official financial channels by fostering inter-bank partnerships and transfer allowances, among others. Similarly, promoting political stability by fostering inter-party relationships and preaching the charter of democracy is imperative for any real progress to be made.