Thursday, June 15, 2023
Fuad, Sanaullah elected SCCI Executive Committee members

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -    Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah, prominent business figures, have been elected to the Executive Committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on two vacant seats through the process of co-optation. The decision was made during an Executive Committee meeting held at the SCCI Chamber House under the chairmanship of Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the attendance of distinguished personalities such as former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour, former SCCI Presidents Fuad Ishaq, Malik Niaz Ahmad, and Faiz Muhammad Faizi, along with former senior vice presidents and vice presidents. Also present were members of the executive committee, including Industrialists Association Peshawar President Malik Imran and Sohail Javed, as well as the SCCI Secretary General Sajjad Aziz.

Our Staff Reporter

