Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gang involved in robberies busted  

APP
June 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 WAH CANTT - The Wah Saddar police on Wednesday arrested four members of Maadi gang, besides recovering looted booty and arms utilized in the various robberies, dacoities and street crimes in Taxila and Wah. 

According to the police spokesman, a team of Wah Saddar Police led by Station House Officer Inspector Kashif Rana busted the notorious Maadi group involved in various robberies, dacoities and street crimes in Taxila and Wah. The arrested accused were identified as Hammad, Ali, Aziz and Umer. 

He said that looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from their possession. The spokesman said that during interrogation, the gang had confessed its involvement in the various robberies and dacoities in the residential as well as commercial areas.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023