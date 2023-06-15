Thursday, June 15, 2023
Gas supply to KP CNG stations to remain suspended till June 16

APP
June 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -    The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced on Wednesday that the gas supply to all compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the province would be suspended until June 16. This suspension is due to the impact of the cyclonic storm “BIPARJOY” over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has disrupted the arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

A notification issued by SNGPL explained that the suspension of the gas supply was necessary because of the sudden depletion of the system pack and the acute shortage of gas supplies. The restoration of the gas supply will be carried out promptly once the optimum system pack is maintained.

