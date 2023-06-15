Thursday, June 15, 2023
Goat festival opens at UAF

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   University of Agriculture Fais­alabad (UAF) has inaugurated a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight and beautification contests of these animals would be held.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the event and said that the festival jointly arranged by Faculty of Ani­mal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull As­sociation would commence from Thursday (June 15, 2023).

He said that the farmers from all over the country would par­ticipate in the festival which was organized with an aim to boost livestock productivity to ensure food security in the country.

He said that average of per ani­mal milk production was very low in Pakistan as compared to rest of the world. He said that the uni­versity was providing a platform to cattle farmers and agriculture scientists to sit together to address their issues. He said that goat festi­val was a permanent feature which was regularly organized by UAF ev­ery year. The university was taking all possible measures to strength­en liaison between the farmers and agriculture experts so that fruits of scientists’ research could be disseminated to the farmers.

Our Staff Reporter

