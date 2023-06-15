Half of safety dyke in Thatta breached as torrential rains lash Sindh areas

THATTA-Flooding in the sea near Keti Bandar in Thatta, Sindh has caused severe pressure on the safety embankments, which has resulted in half of the dyke having been breached owing to the strong waves.

There is fear of water entering residential areas of Thatta due to the breaking of the dam.

The district administration has completely evacuated Keti Bandar.

On the other hand, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allah Yar are experiencing torrential rains.

Moreover, a 50-foot-wide rupture has been reported in a minor canal near Ubauro in Ghotki. Because of the gap, hundreds of acres of cotton, sugarcane and other crops have been inundated.

The irrigation department had yet to reach the spot, the local complained.

The local population is busy plugging the hole on their own.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has tweeted that so far, 64,107 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas as precautionary measures.

“Still the government is evacuating more people. Elected representatives of PPP and administration of Sindh government is available on ground,” he added.