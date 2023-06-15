Heavy falls, stormy winds likely in Southeastern Sindh  

KARACHI - The meteorological department, on Wednesday, forecast widespread thunderstorm rain with some heavy falls and squally winds in coastal and south-eastern districts of Sindh while weather will remain hot and partly cloudy over most parts of the province. According to Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi, under the influence of cyclone storm ‘Biparjoy’, southeastern parts of Sindh particularly Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts may receive widespread wind, dust or thunderstorm rain with some very heavy to extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80 to 100-km/hour gusting 120-km/hour during coming 24 hours. Meanwhile dust, thunderstorm and rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80-km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naoshehroferoze and Sanghar districts. Weather remained dry in most parts of the province during previous 24 hours; however, Badin reported 1.4 mm and Chhore 0.8 mm rain while traces of rainfall were also repotted from Karachi.