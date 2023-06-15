HEC launches capacity building programme for PhD supervisors

LAHORE - The Na­tional Academy of Higher education (NAHE), under the auspice of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collabo­ration with British Council Pak­istan, has commenced the first, second and third cohorts of the PhD Supervisors Capacity Building Programme. Accord­ing to the HEC, the first cohort was organised in Lahore from June 5-9, while the second and third cohorts are being held in Islamabad from June 12-16 with respectively 70 and 50 PhD Supervisors – from Khyer Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Area, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltitan and Punjab – taking part in the five-day capacity building programmes.