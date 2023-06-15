HEC launches capacity building programme for PhD supervisors

LAHORE - The National Academy of Higher education (NAHE), under the auspice of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan, has commenced the first, second and third cohorts of the PhD Supervisors Capacity Building Programme. According to the HEC, the first cohort was organised in Lahore from June 5-9, while the second and third cohorts are being held in Islamabad from June 12-16 with respectively 70 and 50 PhD Supervisors – from Khyer Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Area, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltitan and Punjab – taking part in the five-day capacity building programmes.