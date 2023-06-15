IBA Alumni Reunion Celebrates Lifelong Learning and Supports Future Leaders in Islamabad

The Islamabad Chapter of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Alumni Association celebrated their annual reunion in Islamabad. This prestigious event brought together a diverse array of industry leaders across different sectors, all bonded by their shared educational experience at IBA.

The reunion was graced by an esteemed lineup of guest speakers, who shared insights into their respective fields and discussed ways to contribute to the community through corporate social responsibility initiatives. The guest speakers shared their wisdom and insights, including Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (R), Managing Director of AAA Associates, who is also a proud alumnus of IBA. Ali Raza, CEO of Software Export Board Pakistan; Shahnaz Kapadia, Founder and CEO of Mera Maan; Amir Khan, CEO/President of HBL Micro Finance Bank, and Khurram Rahat, Senior Country Director at Unifonic, also graced the occasion with their inspiring narratives and success stories.

The IBA Alumni Reunion provides an exceptional opportunity for networking, collaboration, and renewing old friendships. This year, the gathering took on additional significance, launching an initiative to fund scholarships for needy students. A core mission of the IBA Alumni Association is supporting the leaders of tomorrow, and this initiative is a practical extension of this commitment.

AAA Associates has initiated a program dedicated to financially assisting deserving students at the IBA. It was conveyed that this commitment and support is ongoing, and it will further aid in making valuable contributions to the institute.

"The IBA Alumni Reunion not only rekindles old memories and strengthens our alumni network but also enables us to give back to society in a meaningful way. We are proud to align with AAA Associates in this endeavour of providing scholarships to deserving students," MD AAA Associates Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r) expressed his views, while talking to the press.

The event provided an unparalleled opportunity for the alumni to connect and share ideas that could be initiated through various causes for the community’s betterment. The IBA Alumni Association will continue to host events such as this to strengthen bonds, build stronger networks, and reaffirm its commitment to supporting the next generation.