IHC extends stay in gifts case against Imran

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday grant­ed an extension in its order issued last month in which it had stayed the criminal proceedings against PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakha­na reference. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq con­ducted hearing of Imran’s petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case filed by the ECP.

In this matter, the court has already issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against Imran. In this matter, Khan also filed a peti­tion challenging the maintainability of criminal pro­ceedings against him in the in this case. During the hearing, Kh Haris brought to the court’s attention that he had filed a petition challenging the jurisdic­tion of the trial court. He said that only an authorized officer of the ECP can file a complaint while in this matter, the complainant failed to show a permit of the commission. The CJ asked that if the lawyer was saying that the election commission files a complaint through its district commissioner? Haris replied that according to the law the district election commis­sioner can file a complaint and the complainant was the deputy at the time of filing the case. He added that the signature of the complainant is different at two places, which clearly demonstrates forgery.