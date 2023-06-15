Thursday, June 15, 2023
IHC summons Fawad Chaudhry, guarantor for inciting public against institutions

Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sum­moned former federal minis­ter Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and his guarantor in person in a case regarding inciting public against the state institutions. Additional District and Ses­sions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Fawad did not appear before the court despite summon notices. The court was told that the sum­mon notice to Fawad Chaudhry could not be executed. The court instructed the staff to serve the notices at both ad­dresses of Fawad in Lahore and Islamabad, and also sum­moned his guarantor on next date of the hearing. The court inquired from the staff wheth­er someone called on the mo­bile number of the accused to inform him about the notic­es. In reply, it was told that the given mobile number of the ac­cused was found switched off. The court instructed the staff to ensure execution of the sum­mon notices to the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 17.

Staff Reporter

