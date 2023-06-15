Irfan Siddiqui urges immediate resolution of Radio Pakistan’s financial crisis

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednes­day formally presented a set of propos­als to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue in order to address the ongoing economic crisis plaguing Radio Pakistan. Senator Sid­diqui, who had also raised this critical issue during his recent budget speech in the Senate, expressed deep concerns over the pension and salary grievances of long-serving radio employees who have resorted to street protests.

Emphasizing the urgency of the mat­ter, he had engaged with the Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha during the Senate session. In a letter addressed to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, ruling party lawmaker Siddiqui high­lighted that Radio Pakistan was not primarily a commercial or profit gen­erating enterprise but rather a national asset and the voice of the people. He underscored that governments across the globe support radio services in various ways. To secure a sustainable funding mechanism, Senator Irfan Sid­diqui recommended the mandatory inclusion of a radio license fee during vehicle registration, equivalent to five percent of the registration fee.

Additionally, he proposed the collec­tion of a yearly radio fee of 500 rupees during the annual token renewal pro­cess of the vehicles. It is worth noting that presently no radio licensing sys­tem exists. Senator Siddiqui suggested that for the time being implementation of this tax may be limited to Islamabad Capital Territory. As registration falls under provincial jurisdiction, he sug­gested that the matter be deliberated upon in the Council of Common Inter­ests. Subsequently, approval can be sought to extend the tax to other prov­inces. Alternatively, Senator Siddiqui proposed another solution wherein the existing per month television fee of 35 rupees should be increased to 50 rupees, and the additional 15 rupees should be allocated to Radio Pakistan.