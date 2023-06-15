JCP recommends PHC CJ Musarrat Hilali’s elevation to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD - Judicial Commission of Pakistan Wednesday unanimously recommended the name of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali for her elevation to the Supreme Court.
The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, which was also attended by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, ex-judge SC Justice (retd), Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Attorney General for Pakistan and a representative of Pakistan Bar Council. Since March 2013, Justice Hilali has been the only woman on the bench of the Peshawar High Court. She is the third woman to sit on the bench in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and was the first chief justice of the PHC.
She took oath as acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on April 1, 2023, and became the permanent CJ of the PHC on May 12. Justice Hilali was also the first woman additional advocate general of K-P from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first woman chairperson of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal. She served as the first female ombudsperson for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.