Thursday, June 15, 2023
JCP recommends PHC CJ Musarrat Hilali’s elevation to Supreme Court

JCP recommends PHC CJ Musarrat Hilali's elevation to Supreme Court
Shahid Rao
June 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Judicial Commission of Pakistan Wednesday unan­imously recommended the name of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali for her elevation to the Supreme Court.

The JCP meeting was held under the chairman­ship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandi­al, which was also attended by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, ex-judge SC Justice (retd), Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan and a representative of Pakistan Bar Council. Since March 2013, Justice Hilali has been the only woman on the bench of the Pesha­war High Court. She is the third woman to sit on the bench in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and was the first chief justice of the PHC.

She took oath as acting chief justice of the Pesha­war High Court on April 1, 2023, and became the permanent CJ of the PHC on May 12. Justice Hilali was also the first woman additional advocate gen­eral of K-P from November 2001 to March 2004 and was later appointed as the first woman chair­person of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Environmen­tal Protection Tribunal. She served as the first fe­male ombudsperson for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act.

Shahid Rao

