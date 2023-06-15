Jeweller shot dead in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Two motorcycle riders shot dead a renowned jeweller after he refused to pay an extortion demand of Rs3 million in the Babar Pakka locality of the Paroa tehsil on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two unidentified bike riders engaged in a physical altercation with the 46-yearold goldsmith Khalilur Rahman before shooting him with a revolver after he rebuffed their demands for Rs3 million. He was hit many times by bullets as a consequence, and he passed away immediately.

The brothers and other family members of the murdered jewellers hurried to the scene shortly after the tragedy, where they quickly apprehended the suspected killers and turned them over to the police. The two weapons, ammunition and motorbike used in the crime were all found by the police.