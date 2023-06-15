Thursday, June 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jeweller shot dead in DIK

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Two motorcycle riders shot dead a renowned jeweller after he refused to pay an extortion demand of Rs3 million in the Babar Pakka locality of the Paroa tehsil on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two unidentified bike riders engaged in a physical altercation with the 46-yearold goldsmith Khalilur Rahman before shooting him with a revolver after he rebuffed their demands for Rs3 million. He was hit many times by bullets as a consequence, and he passed away immediately.

The brothers and other family members of the murdered jewellers hurried to the scene shortly after the tragedy, where they quickly apprehended the suspected killers and turned them over to the police. The two weapons, ammunition and motorbike used in the crime were all found by the police.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1686727043.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023