Khar meets EU lawmakers; trade, parliamentary ties discussed

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar yesterday met with various members of the Euro­pean Parliament and discussed mat­ters relating to latest regional and bilateral developments.

She had a constructive exchange of views with Chair of Delegation for Relations with countries of South Asia Nicola Procaccini. Latest re­gional developments were the spot­light of discussions.

Agreeing upon enhancing the Pak-EU parliamentary cooperation, the both sides stressed that stabili­ty in South Asia was imperative for global peace, said a Foreign Office statement.

Separately, the minister also held fruitful exchange with Rapporteur of Trade Monitoring Group for South Asia and member Sub-Committee on HR Dr. Maximilian Krah and thanked for constant support to Pakistan. The two sides agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial trade relations.

In another meeting, Hina Rabba­ni Khar met with Vice President of European Parliament and Rappor­teur of new GSP Plus Heidi Hauta­la and stressed that GSP Plus was an effective tool for sustainable development goals. “It has an im­mense impact on growing EU-Pak trade especially job creation, in­creasing exports and inclusive growth”, she added.

During a meeting with Chair of In­ternational Trade Committee Ber­nd Lange, the both sides discussed the upcoming GSP Plus scheme and Pakistan’s position on it. Hina also met Vice Chair of sub-committee on human rights MEP Bernard Guet­ta where she briefed him on hu­man rights violations in Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kashmi (IIOJK). They also discussed devel­opments in Ukraine. The two sides agreed to enhance engagements in the future.

They also discussed the impetus given by GSP Plus scheme to Paki­stan’s exports and the importance of continued Pak-EU collaboration for development and trade. In a separate meeting, the minister had a productive discussion with Chair of Committee on Foreign Affairs Da­vid Mcallister and exchanged views on latest regional and global devel­opments. She emphasised that the global community should invest in a unified response to global chal­lenges including climate change.

She also met Vice-Chair of INTA Marie Pierre and briefed her on the importance Pakistan attaches to EU being one of its largest trad­ing partners.

Highlighting the mutual benefits gained by both sides due to the GSP Plus template, she exchanged views regarding the new GSP plus Scheme.

Rabbani Khar held a working lunch with MEPs European Parlia­ment belonging to different commit­tees. She exchanged candid views on latest global and regional devel­opments. The two sides agreed to further augment Pakistan-EU rela­tions through enhanced parliamen­tary exchanges.