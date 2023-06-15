KMC to offer three new post graduate programmes

SUKKUR - A team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan visited Khairpur Medical College (KMC) to accredit its three units for a post-graduation training programme on Wednesday. The team comprising Prof Dr Hakim Abro, Prof Dr Zafar, Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmed and Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf visited Medicine Unit-11, Orthopedic and Neurosurgery departments of the KMC to accredit these three departments for postgraduate degrees. Prof Dr Kirpal Das, Incharge Medical Unit-11, Dr Naveed Ahmed Solangi, In-charge Department of Orthopedic and Dr Mukhtair Lakho, Incharge Department of Neurosurgery briefed the team about their respective units and told that their units had sufficient facilities to train the postgraduate students. Principal, Khairpur Medical College, Prof Rukhsar Ali Shahani, Head of Department Medicine Prof Dr Javeed Ahmed Phulpoto and Administrator Dr Abdul Hayee Phulpoto briefed the team about the academic and healthcare facilities provided by the KMC to the students. They further told the team that Medicine Unit-1, Paeds Medicine, Ophthalmology, Surgery and Gynecology departments were already providing training to postgraduate students.