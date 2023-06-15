Thursday, June 15, 2023
May 9 protests: 18 PTI activists arrested as court revokes bail

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
Peshawar  -   After a local court in Charsadda district on Wednesday rejected their bail before arrest, the police detained 18 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who had reportedly participated in the violent protest on May 9.

PTI’s 18 workers and activists, who were presented before the local court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Khan, had earned a BBA. After the court revoked the bail, the police detained Zafar Ali Khan, Sangeen Khan, Siddique, Amir, Tariq Jan, Tauseef, Ibrahim, Jan Alam, Hassan Khan, and Shahid Khan, among others, and sent them to the City Police Station. The accused would appear in court once again today.

Following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, the accused were named in instances including arson and vandalism assaults, violations of Section 144, and hate speeches against state institutions.

It should be noted that just 300 PTI activists have been detained by the police thus far in four cases involving more than 4,000 accused.

Our Staff Reporter

