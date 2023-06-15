Moot on ‘Empowering women, sustainable development in KP’ concludes

Peshawar - The two-day conference on “Empowering Women and Sustainable Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) concluded at the University of Malakand (UoM) on Wednesday.

The conference concluded with a powerful tribute to extraordinary women who have become catalysts for change, breaking stereotypes and paving the way for Pashtun women to aspire for greater achievements. The event aimed to raise awareness, promote dialogue, and inspire individuals and communities to dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive society for women. The panellists, comprising inspiring women who have shattered stereotypes, shared their experiences and amplified the voices of remarkable ladies, serving as an inspiration to many.

The second day of the conference was dedicated to celebrating the courage, resilience, and determination of these women who have challenged traditional societal roles and made a significant impact.

A session titled “Breaking Barriers: Women’s Journey towards Equality and Empowerment” aimed to raise awareness and promote dialogue, inspiring individuals and communities to break down barriers and create a more inclusive society. The panellists, including Shad Begum, Kainat Zia, Shagufta Malik, a women Parliamentarian, Dr Feriha Peracha, and Dr Noor Jehan, highlighted the exceptional achievements of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women and emphasized their vital role in societal development.

Another session titled “Sustainable Tourism: Paving the Way for a Better Tomorrow” emphasized the importance of ensuring that the tourism industry’s growth is sustainable and has minimal impact on the environment and local communities. The panellists highlighted the need for research, education, and equal opportunities for women in the tourism sector to promote sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

The conference also featured thought-provoking sessions on the importance of balancing technical expertise and interpersonal skills, as well as embracing the economy. Dr Durre Nayab, an expert in youth empowerment, led an engaging session titled “Youth Voices: Unleashing the Potential of the Next Generation.”

The session empowered young individuals, providing them with a platform to share their perspectives and inspiring them to effect positive change in their communities.

The conference concluded with a call to actively involve youth in decision-making processes and create a brighter, more inclusive future. By embracing the untapped potential of the next generation and providing them with opportunities to voice their opinions, the conference aimed to pave the way for a better society.