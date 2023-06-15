Thursday, June 15, 2023
More political figures join PPP

Hassan Murtaza says red line is Pakistan, personalities are not red line

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
LAHORE   -   General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that red line is Pakistan, person­alities are not red line.

He was talking to the media at Central Punjab Secretariat. On this oc­casion former MPA of PTI Sania Kamran, Ma­har Mukhtar Jappa from PP 96 and former MPA Pervez Rafiq announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party. Earlier, Sania Ka­mran along with Hassan Murtaza met PPP chair­man and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murtaza said PPP has always restored the sanctity of Parliament. People’s Party does not want to gather a crowd of electables. “There are good and bad times but we never did politics of interest. We are moving towards improvement. We are bringing together those people who are re­lated to the ideology of the People’s Party,” Mur­taza said. General Secre­tary PPP thanked Sania Kamran for joining PPP. He also said Sania Kam­ran will get respect in the party. While talking to the media Sania Kamran said PPP is the only party which have roots in peo­ple. She also said former President Asif Ali Zardari is the only leader in the country who had capa­bility of taking out from country out of the crisis. Sania further said chair­man PPP Bilawal Bhutto is the real face of the youth. She stressed his hope that under the lead­ership of Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan will progress under his leadership. She strongly condemned events of May 9. She said those people who are in­volved in this should be punished. The press con­ference was attended by Aslam Gill, Ahsan Rizvi, Mian Ayub, Ayesha Ghori and Zeeshan Shami.

