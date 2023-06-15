National Women’s Basketball Championship enters quarters stage

LAHORE-Being held under the patronage of the Karachi Basketball Association and under the auspices of Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon at Siddiq Sports Complex here, the ongoing Women’s Basketball Championship has entered the quarterfinal stage.

In the first match of the day, Lahore Division defeated Karachi Yellow by 50-17 at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Hadiya scored 12 points, Rida 8, Isha 7 for Lahore Division while Zara Anwar of Karachi Yellow scored 7 points. The day’s second match was won by defending champions Wapda, who thumped Karachi Blues by 77-20. For the winners, Kainat scored 22 points, Fariha 11, Urooj 10, Hijab 16 points while for Karachi Blues, Anaya Kamran scored 6, Amatul Amsala 6 and Sana Rizvi 4 points.

In the third match, Islamabad Division was awarded a walkover against Rawalpindi Division. In the fourth match, Karachi Green routed Multan Division by 24-10. Noor Fatima scored 8, Nida Noor 8, Maryam Zuberi 6 for Karachi Green, while for Multan Division, Mehwish scored 7 points and Mukadis 6.

In the fifth match, Lahore Division defeated Hyderabad Division 59-2. Hariya scored 18, Firozha 8, Hebba 8 for the winners while Summan scored 2 points for Hyderabad Division. The quarterfinals will start today (Thursday) as in the quarterfinals, Wapda will clash with Quetta Division, Islamabad Division will face Peshawar Division, Karachi Green will face Quetta Division and Lahore Division will vie against Karachi Blues.