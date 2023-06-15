Thursday, June 15, 2023
NDMA conducts National Monsoon Coordination Conference

Underscores significance of preparedness by learning from experiences of 2022 floods

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik has underscored the significance of preparedness by learning from the experiences of 2022 floods, timely training of re­sponders and reviewing stock posi­tions for monsoon contingencies. 

He instructed to issue tangible advi­sories and guidelines for general pub­lic, humanitarian organizations and line departments. Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Ma­lik presided National Monsoon Coor­dination Conference and outlined the discussion areas for the conference. It was aimed to foster coordination and review monsoon preparedness measures among all stakeholders. Chairman IRSA and representatives of MoCC, MoHSR, PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, Emergency services, PMD, SUPARCO, NHA, Armed Forces, CDA/ICT, PHF, NHN, FWO, Emergency Re­sponse Agencies and UNOCHA, UNDP and WHH representatives attended the conference. He noted that proactive measures are essential in mitigating disaster impact and called for tangible actions before disaster strikes. PMD briefed on weather outlook for next three months and predicted that there is a possibility of extreme weather events in summer of 2023, which could lead to riverine floods, flash flooding, landslides, and urban flooding.

Farmers should be prepared for these events and plan accordingly. Chairman IRSA updated on position of water reservoirs and informed that 2.33 MAF water being maintained as of June 14. PDMAs, GBDMA, and SDMA presented details of public awareness campaigns and mock exercises for monsoon contingencies. Chairman NDMA directed Provincial Authori­ties to coordinate with local NGOs and humanitarian organizations to maxi­mize outreach to local communities and alignment of their resources ac­cording to PMD’s weather projections, according to a press release.

