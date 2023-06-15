NDMA conducts National Monsoon Coordination Conference

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik has underscored the significance of preparedness by learning from the experiences of 2022 floods, timely training of responders and reviewing stock positions for monsoon contingencies.
He instructed to issue tangible advisories and guidelines for general public, humanitarian organizations and line departments. Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik presided National Monsoon Coordination Conference and outlined the discussion areas for the conference. It was aimed to foster coordination and review monsoon preparedness measures among all stakeholders. Chairman IRSA and representatives of MoCC, MoHSR, PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, Emergency services, PMD, SUPARCO, NHA, Armed Forces, CDA/ICT, PHF, NHN, FWO, Emergency Response Agencies and UNOCHA, UNDP and WHH representatives attended the conference. He noted that proactive measures are essential in mitigating disaster impact and called for tangible actions before disaster strikes. PMD briefed on weather outlook for next three months and predicted that there is a possibility of extreme weather events in summer of 2023, which could lead to riverine floods, flash flooding, landslides, and urban flooding.
Farmers should be prepared for these events and plan accordingly. Chairman IRSA updated on position of water reservoirs and informed that 2.33 MAF water being maintained as of June 14. PDMAs, GBDMA, and SDMA presented details of public awareness campaigns and mock exercises for monsoon contingencies. Chairman NDMA directed Provincial Authorities to coordinate with local NGOs and humanitarian organizations to maximize outreach to local communities and alignment of their resources according to PMD’s weather projections, according to a press release.