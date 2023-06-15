Pak basketball team reaches Maldives for 5-Nation C’ship   

LAHORE - Pakistan basketball team reached Maldives on Wednesday to participate in the five-nation international basketball championship to be starting from June 15 in Male. Pakistan along with host Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will fight for the championship title in a single league round where top four teams will qualify for semifinals of the championship. The Pakistan team also met with DG PSB Shoaib Khoso before departure to Maldives. In this meeting, the PBBF President Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor informed him about the preparations of the national team for the five-nation championship. Shoaib Khoso is hopeful that the talented Pakistan basketball team will perform brilliantly in the said event and assured the PBBF of maximum support for future training camps for any upcoming national and international events.