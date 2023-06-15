Pakistan to host ACC Asia Cup 2023, Najam Sethi expresses delight

The much-anticipated return of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan has been announced by Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. Sethi expressed his gratitude to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for accepting his proposed hybrid model for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17, 2023.

This will mark the first time in 15 years that Pakistan will host matches of a multi-nation cricket tournament. The last instance was in 2008 when Pakistan successfully organized the six-team ACC Asia Cup 50-over tournament.

Speaking about the development, Najam Sethi said, "I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was necessary due to the Indian cricket team's inability to travel to Pakistan."

While acknowledging the disappointment of Pakistani fans regarding India's absence, Sethi emphasized that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also requires government approval before crossing borders, making the hybrid model the most viable solution.

Sethi further stated, "The acceptance of the hybrid model ensures that the event will proceed as planned, the ACC will remain united, and the game of cricket will continue to thrive and progress. These will undoubtedly be interesting and exciting times for subcontinent cricket fans in the upcoming months."

The PCB has proven its capability to organize high-profile bilateral series and two highly successful HBL Pakistan Super League events over the past 15 months, attracting leading cricketers from around the world. Sethi assured participating teams of a similar experience during the ACC Asia Cup, which will serve as a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February/March 2025.

He added, "We are eager to commence our event planning and preparations, and will engage in discussions with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to address minor operational and logistical details. The PCB, as the event host, is fully committed to ensuring the successful delivery of the tournament, which holds significant importance for the teams participating in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India in October/November."

Najam Sethi concluded by acknowledging the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah in strengthening the council and providing opportunities and platforms for emerging Asian nations, while emphasizing the collective responsibility of protecting each other's interests in the cricketing fraternity.