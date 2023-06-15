“The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation and perfection of human beings.”

–Masanobu Fukuoka

The domestication of plants is the basis of ancient farming. Some of the first crops that were grown by humans were peas, barley and wheat, traces of which were found in Syria from 9000 years ago and in Jordan from 11,300 years ago. The transition from wild harvesting to cultivation was gradual and took centuries. This gradual evolution also marked changes in household equipment as slowly, people started using grinding equipment for processing grains. New cultivation techniques were also created to combat flood and fires. The entire concept of cultivation is believed to be developed by Australian Aboriginals and Native Americans nearly 15,000 years ago. These societies were able to produce food and were taking care of a diverse set of animals.