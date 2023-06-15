Pawan Dhande joins BHC as Director Communication

ISLAMABAD - Pawan Dhande on Wednesday started his new role as the Director of Communication and Public Diplomacy at the British High Commission replacing Fouzia Younis who has been posted as the British Consul General in Toronto.

Dhande hosted a reception for the journalists at his residence ahead of officially assuming his responsibilities at the BHC.

Addressing the event, Dhande said it was a brilliant and wonderful “first day meeting.” “The colleagues are great. And I am already very impressed by the Communication Team superstars,” he added.

The diplomat said he will love to hear from journalists in and covering Pakistan, civil society groups and anyone else that is part of telling the UK-Pakistan story.

About himself, Dhande said: “It’s not lost on me that I’m an inner-city child of two migrant parents fortunate enough to represent the UK overseas: unthinkable not too long ago. It’s a testament to modern-day Britain, and thanks to the hard work of many.”

He further said, “I can’t wait to try more of the world-renowned Pakistani cuisine and see its many beautiful sights and landscapes – recommendations for both are very welcome. A local daily chai (tea) spot is also needed – I can’t start my day without it.”

He said it was somewhere “personally important to me, the birthplace of my late Bibi who was born in what is now Faisalabad. She spent a lot of her life in Bedfordshire but spoke fondly of her memories there. I look forward to exploring more of my heritage.”

He added: “Those ties are deep and historic, with established health and education links, a shared impetus to tackle climate change, growing trade partnerships and important work to boost mutual security and prosperity.”

Dhande said it was “an incredibly exciting role in a country that deeply matters to the UK – 1.6m people of Pakistani heritage contribute to every single part of UK life, including in senior leadership roles.”