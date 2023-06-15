PCJCCI for effective measures to tackle climate change

LAHORE - The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday called for taking effective measures to cope with the climatic challenges. Sharing his views on climate change in a meeting held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Wednesday, the join chamber’s President Moazzam Ghurki said that despite contributing less than one percent of global emissions, Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most affected by the climatic impacts in the past two decades. He added that Pakistan’s agriculture-based economy was sensitive to climate-related shocks, and disasters could exacerbate the water security challenges. PCJCCI President said that according to the official post-disaster needs assessment (PDMA) 2022, the damages and losses were USD 14.9 billion and USD 15.3 billion respectively, with roughly 33 million people affected, of which 8 million were displaced. Preliminary estimates suggested that as a direct consequence of these floods, the national poverty rate could jump to 4.0 percent, pushing up to 9 million people into poverty last year. This time our country is at risk of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), “Bipar