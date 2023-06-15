Thursday, June 15, 2023
PCJCCI for effective measures to tackle climate change

Agencies
June 15, 2023
LAHORE     -   The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday called for taking effective measures to cope with the climatic challenges. Sharing his views on climate change in a meeting held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Wednesday, the join cham­ber’s President Moazzam Ghurki said that despite contributing less than one percent of global emis­sions, Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most affected by the climatic impacts in the past two decades. He added that Pakistan’s agriculture-based economy was sensitive to climate-related shocks, and disasters could exacerbate the water security challenges. PCJCCI President said that ac­cording to the official post-disaster needs assess­ment (PDMA) 2022, the damages and losses were USD 14.9 billion and USD 15.3 billion respectively, with roughly 33 million people affected, of which 8 million were displaced. Preliminary estimates suggested that as a direct consequence of these floods, the national poverty rate could jump to 4.0 percent, pushing up to 9 million people into pov­erty last year. This time our country is at risk of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), “Bipar­

