PFA discards 1,680 litres of spurious carbonated drinks

LAHORE - An en­forcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has regis­tered a case against the owner of a fake carbonated drinks manu­facturing factory on account of forgery, counterfeit and adulter­ation during a raid in Ferozwala.

PFA Director General Raja Jah­angir Anwar said that the au­thority unearthed the factory after tracing the supply of fizzy drinks in the market. He said that the authority discarded 1,680 litres of fake drinks of popular brands; 2,160 empty bottles; 7,000 lids and two litres of artificial flavours. Apart from that, the authority confiscated four water tanks, three gas cyl­inders, two filling machines, carbonation cooler and a pump during the raid, he added. He said that fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with haz­ardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients. He further said that a consign­ment of fake beverages was to be supplied to the different lo­cal shops and hotels; however, the raiding team ruined their ambitions by taking timely ac­tion. Raja Jahangir Anwar fur­ther said that PFA is fully com­mitted to root out the business of adulteration mafia in Punjab and put them behind bars by following the law.