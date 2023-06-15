Pharmaceutical industry playing important role in country’s economy, says Minister

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker ministers for Health Dr. Jamal Nasir and Dr. Javed Akram jointly chaired a meet­ing to review theissues pertaining to the supply of medicine in government hospitals and problems faced by the pharmaceutical compa­nies under the present financial con­ditions of the country. Addressing the meeting the Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the pharmaceutical industry was playing an important role in the country’s economy and the Punjab Government will properly address it’s genuine concerns. He assured that no pharmaceutical company will be blacklisted in Punjab. The minister said that increase in the rate of dol­lar has raised the cost for import of raw materials used for manufacturing medicines.Taking these difficulties of the pharmaceutical industry into consideration, the problems of the industry will be presented before the cabinet committee for decision making accordingly. The minister said that a committee has been constituted for drafting recommenda­tions for presenting before the committee. The said committee will be headed by DG Health Ser­vices Dr. Ilyas Gondal. Representatives of phar­maceutical companies have also been included in the said committee. Provincial Minister Special­ized Health Care and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram while addressing the meeting said that there will be no interruption in the supply of medicines to the gov­ernment hospitals of Punjab. ‘Due to the increase in prices, we are sitting togeth­er to find a solution to this problem”, he added Provincial Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that the performance of drug inspectors was also being moni­tored who carry out inspection of phar­maceutical companies. A policy will be formulated to conduct such inspections of pharmaceutical companies by duly qualified professionals instead of drug inspectors, he added. Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, DG Drugs Dr. Sohail, DG Health Services Dr. Ilias Gondal and representa­tives of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association participated in the meeting.