PHDEC conducts webinar on value-added products of dates

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a webinar on the topic of “Value-added Products of Dates”. The purpose of the webinar was the intervention of PHDEC on the value addition of the dates. Target audiences of the webinar were processors, progressive growers, R&D and private companies. Growers were mainly from Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab as these provinces of country mainly contribute in dates production.

Pakistan is 5th largest date fruit producing country with 532-thousand-ton annual production and Pakistan has 102 thousand hectares of dates cultivated area which leaves room for value-added products of dates. Pakistan has a quite low number of dates recipes and there is a need for introducing more value added products for household and other industries. Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant Manager PHDEC, welcomed participants and explained that PHDEC started the series of webinar on value-addition in major horticulture products of Pakistan. He added that PHDEC has been emphasizing now on product development under its mandate. He informed the participants about mandate and upcoming pilot projects of PHDEC. Dr. Ahmad Din, Assistant Professor from Department of Food Science and Technology University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, explained the scope and importance of value-added products of dates and quality characters of dates for processing.

He explained that Sindh and Balochistan contributes more than 90% to the national production of date fruit. In the Sindh date palm area, Khairpur district, growers have been suffering from an emerging pest for the last one to two decades, which is destroying many date palms. In Balochistan province, limited water resources and dependence on conserved water in the aquifers to irrigate date palm orchards. Over-ripening, rough handling and transportation, improper storage, contamination, and improper packaging can cause up to 20% of the annual production of dates fruits, due to the lack of innovation, Pakistan is losing potential revenue. The scope of value addition and profitability is immense.

He recommended that dates growers should adopt modern techniques of value-addition and government should provide facilities of packing materials/refrigerated trucks for transportation and cold storage and access to market to minimize post-harvest losses. Date crop is one of main sources of income for the people of rural areas so, the production of this crop may be converted into an industry. Arrangement of field days, seminars, lectures on pest management and demonstration of improved production technologies will improve overall condition of date crop of Pakistan.