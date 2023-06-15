PM departs for 2-day visit to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Wednes­day departed here for a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, at the in­vitation of President Il­hamAliyev.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Min­ister Syed NaveedQa­mar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Pe­troleum DrMusadik Ma­lik, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minister’s entourage.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the Azerbaijan president. A ministerial delegation of Azerbaijan will also meet the prime minister to discuss bilat­eral cooperation in the fields of trade and en­ergy. Prior to his de­parture, the prime minister wrote on Twit­ter that his “visit is part of our government’s policy to strengthen bilateral co­operation and build win-win partnerships”. He said other than expediting ear­ly finalisation of the Pref­erential Trade Agreement (PTA), he would hold im­portant talks with the Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of coop­eration in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors. “Translating excel­lent bilateral political ties into a solid relationship of trade and investment re­mains a fundamental goal for us. Central Asia is cen­tral to our energy security policy and we are commit­ted to stepping up the co­operation with CARs (Cen­tral Asian Republics) to make Pakistan energy-se­cure,” the prime minister tweeted.