PM inaugurates 2 development projects in capital 

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated a project of the widening and improvement of IJP Road, which was recently renamed as Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Avenue.

The Prime Minister has also inaugurated 7th Avenue Interchange at Aabpara while he performed groundbreaking of the 11th Avenue Interchange as well.

Unlike his predecessors, he opted to inaugurate these projects early in the morning where he was accompanied by the Federal Minister on Interior Rana Sana Ullah, Special Assistant on Establishment Ahad Cheema, local leader of PML-N Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Ibrar and Anjam Aqeel Khan.

The Prime Minister was briefed by the concerned officers regarding completed projects while he was briefed about the ongoing project of an interchange on 11th Avenue. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of these projects, the Prime Minister regretted that the poor performance of previous government delayed execution of important development projects. He however said that we have accelerated work on them and work on the ongoing projects in the federal capital will be completed by next month.

He announced an electric bus service will also be launched in the capital city, for which the buses will reach by 15th of next month.

The Prime Minister said a solid waste management system is also being introduced in Islamabad on the pattern of Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the IJP Road has been named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed to recognize the services and sacrifices rendered by the martyrs for the nation. He said only those nations remain successful which remember the sacrifices of their martyrs. Under the widening and improvement of IJP Road project worth Rs4.9 billion, two flyovers, two bridges and seven culverts were also be constructed besides overhauling of the road. One flyover each on 9th Avenue and IJP Road and two bridges were also constructed at Kattarian and Pirwadhai.

On the other side, 7th Avenue interchange is built at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Khayaban-e-Soharwardi and Garden Avenue near Aabpara.