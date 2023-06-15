Thursday, June 15, 2023
PM Shehbaz to meet President Azerbaijan in Baku today

Web Desk
10:45 AM | June 15, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Baku on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, will meet President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

Both leaders will later talk to the media.

A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the Prime Minister to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Earlier, on his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was received by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

Before his departure to Baku, the Prime Minister in a tweet said besides expediting early finalisation of Preferential Trade Agreement, he will hold important talks with Azerbaijani leadership to open up avenues of cooperation in energy, banking, financial services and IT sectors.

