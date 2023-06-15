Police arrest 17 visitors from beaches amid cyclone threat

KARACHI-Police arrested 17 visitors from the coastal locations in Karachi for violation the section 144 that was imposed by local administration amid threats of tropical cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. The Commissioner of Karachi imposed ban to bar the citizens from visiting the beaches as preventive measures after the issuance of alerts by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in this regard.

Police officials said cases had been registered against all the 17 people for defying the section 144. They would be presented before a court for further legal proceedings. On the other hand, district administration has vacated 36 buildings, which are declared dangerous, in north region while shops in these buildings have been sealed. The deputy commissioner North has also sealed all restaurants located on beaches.

The authorities have also set up shelter homes in Aram Bagh, Sadr, Lyari, Civil Line sub-divisions as mass evacuation has been started from the coastal areas. Furthermore, a contingency plan has been devised to handle any untoward situation.

With bit less intensity the tropical cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is hardly 300 kilometres away from Sindh’s port Keti Bandar, the National Disaster Management Authority said in its latest update on Wednesday.

Cash reward for police party for killing

suspect in ‘encounter’

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward for a police party for killing the accused involved in killing two policemen in Sohrab Goth.

On June 10, one of the suspects involved in killing two policemen in Sohrab Goth was gunned down by a police party at Sohrab Goth police station in an encounter. The killed suspect was identified as Shar Abuddin, son of Gul Muhammad. The police chief felicitated the team of Sohrab Goth police station for their excellent professional performance and also announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards.

Karachi police kill Lyari gangster in ‘encounter’

Karachi police shot dead a street criminal during an alleged encounter in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to reports, the police party was chasing the gangster to arrest him as he was wanted by the police in several cases. Police on tip off, reached his hideout, on seeing the police the suspect opened fire.

Police retaliated and exchanged fire took place leading to killing of the suspect.

Police said the suspect was involved in Lyari gang war and was booked under several cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and other street crimes.

The police took the dead body into custody and shifted it to a hospital for further medico-legal formalities.