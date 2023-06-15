PPP candidates elected as Mayor, Dy Mayor Hyderabad unopposed

HYDERABAD - Ka­shif Ali Shoro and Muhammad Saghir Qureshi, the candidates nominated by Pakistan Peo­ples’ Party were elected unop­posed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, respec­tively on Wednesday.According to Muhammad ousaf Majeeda­no, Returning Officer of the in­direct election for the seat of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hy­derabad Municipal Corpora­tion, both Kashif, son of Dee­dar Hussain and Muhammad Saghir, son of Bashir Ahmed have been declared elected un­opposed as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, respec­tively, following the withdraw­al of nomination papers from other candidates on both seats.The Returning Officer declared both PPP candidates as elect­ed unopposed while exercising powers under Rule 53 (1) of the Sindh Local Councils (Elec­tion) Rules-2015.