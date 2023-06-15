PPP-JI tension rises as Karachi mayor seat polls today

ISLAMABAD - Tension has intensified between the Pakistan People’s Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami as the two parties claim right to the mayor’s post in Karachi.

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab and JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman are the two main candidates among a large number of contenders. The mayoral elections are scheduled to be held today.

Both the PPP and the JI believe they have the support of enough members to clinch the coveted slot.

The PPP is the leading party with 155 seats in the City Council includ­ing its share in the reserved seats in the council. The JI is the runner-up with 130 seats. The Pakistan Tehr­ik-e-Insaf is at the third place with a total of 63 seats. A party will need at least 184 seats in the house to get its candidates elected as the mayor or deputy mayor.

Speaking at a joint news confer­ence here, PPP leaders Senator Taj Haider, Senator Waqar Mehdi and Senator Lal Deen rejected the JI’s al­legations that the PPP was manipu­lating the mayor’s elections.

“Allegations are being made by Ja­maat-e-Islami, PPP has always opt­ed for politics of reconciliation. We want to take everyone togeth­er for the betterment of Karachi,” Taj Haider said. He maintained that the JI was making false accusations against the PPP and was also criti­cizing the Election Commission.

He said municipal elections were held in Karachi peacefully. “Peo­ple of Karachi trusted PPP and gave mandate. The PPP won with a huge majority. The Mayorship of Karachi is the right of PPP. We would accept Jamaat-e-Islami or any other party if they win,” he added.

Haider said Jamaat-e-Islami can­didates and elders met PTI chief Im­ran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore after May 9 events, after which the PTI announced its support for Ja­maat-e-Islami. “More than 30 PTI elected people now have announced they will not vote for Jamaat-e-Isla­mi. PTI bigwigs are leaving the par­ty,” he mentioned.

He said the PPP was not putting any pressure on anyone or buy­ing them. On this occasion, Sena­tor Waqar Mehdi said whenever Jamaat-e-Islami succeeded it was due to boycott of the Muttahida Qa­umi Movement.

He said the PPP will never allow terrorism in Karachi. “We won Ko­rangi Town. There are 25 towns in Karachi in which 13 were won by Pakistan People’s Party,” he said.