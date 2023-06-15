PRCS celebrates ‘World Blood Donor Day’

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donations and express gratitude to voluntary donors for their life-saving contributions to those in need.

Under the theme ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often,’ a ceremony took place at the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad. The event was attended by PRCS Member Managing Body Brig (Retd) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Muhammad Ubaidullah Khan, representatives from IFRC, ICRC, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, staff, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and regular blood donors.

In his message, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasised the critical need for regular and voluntary blood and plasma donations to ensure the availability of safe and life-saving products for those in need. He highlighted that by donating a part of ourselves, we have the power to share the gift of life and positively impact countless individuals.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed appreciated the PRCS’ efforts in managing and supplying blood to deserving patients, emergencies, and accidents. The Red Crescent volunteers play an active role in collecting and ensuring the timely availability of blood donations. He also acknowledged the commendable services of the Regional Blood Donor Centre (RBDC) under the Red Crescent’s auspices.

The World Blood Donor Day serves as an opportunity to urge government and national health authorities to allocate sufficient resources and establish systems and infrastructure to enhance the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors, as highlighted by Chairman PRCS.