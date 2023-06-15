Thursday, June 15, 2023
Punjab CM approves safe city project for three major cities

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2023
LAHORE    -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given in-principle approval for the implementa­tion of a safe city project in Rawalpindi, Faisala­bad, and Gujranwala using local resources. 

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Of­fice, a comprehensive review of the matters per­taining to the safe city project in Rawalpindi, Fais­alabad, and Gujranwala took place. 

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board provided a briefing on the locally developed sys­tem, highlighting that software development would be carried out using the machine learning model of the safe city authority, facilitating facial recognition capabilities.

Expanding the scope of the safe city project to other cities aims to enhance public safety and in­still a stronger sense of security among citizens. The completion of the project within the desig­nated time frame is deemed crucial. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the need to commence these projects promptly as in­tegral components of smart cities. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Informa­tion Amir Mir, IG police, Chairman P&D, ACS, ACS (Home), secretaries of law, finance, C&W & regula­tions departments, CEO Punjab Safe Cities Author­ity, and others.

